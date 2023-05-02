Mason Greenwood Reportedly Resigned to United Exit

The weekend brought yet another twist and turn in the very complicated, rather dark and utterly sad saga of Mason Greenwood. Reportedly, the English forward is now resigned to the fate that the won’t ever put on a red shirt for United and take to the pitch.

It was only a few weeks ago that we saw and heard reports that Greenwood was working hard, with strong determination, to get back into the team eventually. Whether or not that would be a good thing is very debatable and to use the cliche, another story entirely.

A couple days ago, The Sun quoted an inside source as saying: “Mason believes he’s finished at United. He’s sat at home kicking his heels and very frustrated.” Basically, Mason Greenwood believes he’ll never play for United again, and that is probably best for all involved.

This is a plot twist, to say the least, as the Daily Mail reported in March that extensive talks have been held between Mason Greenwood and Manchester United brass about a possible reinstatement.

Nothing is settled or determined, as of yet, with a decision set to come sometime in the offseason.

Then again, we’re only a few weeks away from the offseason, and United are still reportedly “grappling with a difficult ethical, human, commercial and financial dilemma” when it comes to the 21-year-old. That all makes sense because the PR hit that Old Trafford will take, should they take Mason Greenwood back, won’t probably be worth it.

While the very serious criminal charges against Greenwood have been dropped, we all saw and heard those very damning and utterly disturbing images posted by the woman he is involved with.

You just can’t unsee the effects of domestic violence. You just can’t unhear the sounds of abuse.

It looks likely that Greenwood will be leaving this summer, and when his exit occurs, he’ll have no one to blame but himself. He himself wasted his potential; through his own destructive actions.

