Mason Greenwood Decision Delayed, Fan Protest Planned

The timeline for closure on the Mason Greenwood situation has been delayed. And you know what that means- once again yet another big decision that Manchester United Football Club is dragging their feet on.

According to multiple reports, the original deadline for announcing a decision on Greenwood’s status/club future was prior to Monday night’s season opener against Wolves. That won’t be met, and no new deadline has been created.

Mason Greenwood remains contracted to the club, but indefinitely suspended since January 2022. His suspension commenced after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault.

The criminal charges were dropped in February of this year, and soon afterward, United began their internal investigation into the matter. So what’s the hold-up?

Why is United prolonging this investigation?

Obviously, they want to focus group as much as they can on this, because they’re extremely concerned about what the public reaction will be to whatever direction their decide to go in.

According to ESPN: “United officials are set to speak to stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and the women’s team, a number of whom are still taking part in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“The World Cup final is scheduled for Aug. 20, and United sources have accepted that it will be hard to talk with players while they are away at the tournament.”

Most of the speculation out there seems to believe that he’ll be reinstated, and honestly, it’s very hard to say if they’re right or wrong. It’s pretty hard to read the tea leaves on what the club is going to do here, especially now with this latest delay.

There is one group of United supporters though, who are strongly expecting the club to reinstate him. This group of female fans, regular match-goers at Old Trafford, have a series of protests planned.

? A group of Manchester United fans are planning protests to let the club know they don’t want Mason Greenwood back. Their banner will be on display before Monday’s game against Wolves. #MUFC [@DTathletic] pic.twitter.com/9uCxPT365W — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 11, 2023

You can see their banner, reading “Female Fans Demand No Greenwood Return – End Violence Against Women,” pictured above.

“It’s time for the club to stand up and make the right decision,” one of the protest organizers said to The Athletic, speaking anonymously.

“It’s time to say, ‘We have high standards at United about how we expect players to conduct themselves and, if you do not meet those standards, you need to be moved out’.

“This is a tipping point for the club. Are they going to side with commercialism and trophies and money?

Or are they going to take the side of match-going fans, and the club being a social and community institution that we can be proud of, and proud to have as part of our identity?”

And their statement in full is below:

? Full statement protesting the potential re-inclusion of Mason Greenwood pic.twitter.com/9PDBt2kNG7 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 11, 2023

The organizer provided the quote on condition of anonymity due to the fear of being attacked/abused by Mason Greenwood supporters. If you’ve followed this situation on social media, you’ve no doubt seen all the strong opinions that it elicits.

It’s polarizing the fan base, to say the least.

