Mason Greenwood Appears in Court, Remanded in Custody

Mason Greenwood, having breeched the terms of his bail over the weekend, appeared in Manchester magistrates court today. Greenwood had a mandated appearance before the judge after having been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

The 21-year-old, still technically a member of Manchester United Football Club, only spoke at the beginning of the hearing, and the only words he uttered before the court were to confirm his name, date of birth and his address. Greenwood wore a grey Nike tracksuit and a white t-shirt. In a new look for the English international, his hair was grown out.

Court artist sketch of Mason Greenwood appearing in the dock at Manchester magistrates court [@PA] pic.twitter.com/zNPPAdtoww — utdreport (@utdreport) October 17, 2022

You can see the court artist’s sketch above. All three charges originate from the same woman, Harriet Robson, who self-identified back at the beginning of the year when she first made these very serious allegations back in January. Mason Greenwood has not featured for club or country since she posted the shocking and disturbing photos and videos online.

Greenwood, due to his repeatedly having violated the terms of his bail, will now remain in prison until his next court date, which is Nov. 21. Mason Greenwood’s next court date just happens to be on the same day that England play Iran in the World Cup. If that doesn’t speak directly to the concept of the crossroads of life I’m not sure what does.

Both Nike and Electronic Arts have cut all public ties with Greenwood since these shocking allegations were brought to light.

His name has been a top trending term on social media, again for very serious reasons, ever since Friday. You may want to skip seeing some of the Twitter postings about him though. A lot of what is being tweeted is very dark and disturbing.

