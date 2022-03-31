Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended indefinitely by the club. This status has not changed, despite the fact that his profile still appears on the club website. The 20-year-old Englishman was charged with rape and assault in January, but he was soon out on bail. He has been dropped by his sponsors, but with his presence remaining on the club site, supporters have wondered aloud whether or not Greenwood was reinstated.
These inquiries forced to release a statement on the matter. “There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status,” it read (h/t The Sun).
“We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.
“However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”
So there you have it, he’s still a member of the squad. However, it’s almost certain he won’t be play again this season, and actually pretty unlikely he every plays for MUFC again. Look across town Benjamin Mendy, the Man City defender who is also facing rape charges. It’s very doubtful that he’ll ever suit up again for the Sky Blues.
And while Greenwood remains suspended, it’s not without pay.
Last month The Sun uncovered that Greenwood added £267,850 in wages since getting suspended. That’s a lot of money for NOT working, and that’s life as an entitled superstar footballer. No wonder some of them often believe they are above the law.
