Mason Greenwood Charged With Assault, Attempted Rape

Mason Greenwood, who technically remains a member of the Manchester United football club despite his current status as indefinitely suspended, was arrested yet again today.

His name has been a top trending term on social media, again for very serious reasons, all weekend long.

On Saturday, Oct 15, Greenwood was arrested for breaching the terms of his bail. And according to a police statement, the 21-year-old English international has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behavior and assault.

The charges stem from his original arrest, in January, following allegations made in a series of very shocking and disturbing postings on social media. He has not featured for club or country since.

Janet Potter, the deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said (quote via ESPN FC) on Saturday: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three counts relate to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

According to the BBC, “the charge of controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period of time since November 2018”

Nike and Electronic Arts have both cut all public ties with Greenwood since the allegations were brough to light

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

