United Star Mason Greenwood Receives Extension on Bail

Mason Greenwood, who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in late January, had his bail extended at a court hearing on Thursday. The 20-year-old forward was arrested (and indefinitely suspended by Manchester United) after graphic images and disturbing videos were posted online by his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson this winter.
Mason Greenwood has also been questioned on suspicion of having made threats to kill. His bail was set to expire in at the end of April, but was extended after Greater Manchester Police (GMP). Greenwood’s bail was further extended at his court hearing yesterday.
Confirming the bail extension, a GMP spokesman did not provide any further updates, and said that nothing would be specified until charges were brought against Mason Greenwood, or he gets released and reaches a point in which he won’t be facing any further legal action.
The police statement is expectedly brief, terse and it reads:
“Following a hearing yesterday (Thursday 23 June 2022), a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill on Sunday 30 January 2022 remains on bail. As the outcome of bail reviews does not impact the progression of investigations, Greater Manchester Police will not be providing any further updates in relation to this case until the suspect is charged or released facing no further action.”
The English international, who finished third on United in goals scored despite not playing from February onward, was dropped by both Nike and Electronic Arts.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind