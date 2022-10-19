Mason Greenwood Granted Bail During Private Court Hearing

Four days after being formally charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour, Mason Greenwood was granted bail. All charges stem from the same complainant, his previously self-identified ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson. Jailed since breeching bail on Friday, Greenwood was slated to then be jailed until his next court date, on Nov. 21.

At least that was the ruling on Monday, when he made a mandated court appearance. On Wednesday however, Greenwood was granted bail during a private hearing, on that he did not attend. Mason Greenwood is now freed on bail, but it will be revoked if he is unable to meet certain stipulations.

Those conditions include not contacting witnesses, including the complainant, and residing at a specific address.

According to court documents, the attempted rape charge allegedly took place in October of 2021, while the controlling and coercive behavior charge relates to a period covering November 2018 and this current month. He allegedly made threatening comments toward the complainant, and accessed her social media accounts.

The assault charge is dated in the document as December of 2021.

Both Nike and Electronic Arts have cut all public ties with Greenwood since these shocking allegations were brought to light. Mason Greenwood has not featured for club or country since she posted the shocking and disturbing photos and videos online.

