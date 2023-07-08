Mason Greenwood Linked with Loan Move to Atalanta

It may not be long until Manchester United finally figure out what they’re going to do with Mason Greenwood. Well, sort of, kind of. The club is in talks with Atalanta, about the Italian side potentially taking Greenwood out on loan this upcoming season.

The forward has been suspended by the club since January 2022, when he was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

Greater Manchester Police announced in February that he “no longer faces criminal proceedings,” with the club then deciding to conduct an internal investigation into the 21-year-old. Their investigation is reportedly nearing its end as the club realizes they can’t let this drag out into a third football season.

Greenwood is obviously anything but a sympathetic figure, but MUFC have had more than enough time to try and figure out what to do with him.

He was included in the club’s retained list, which just came out three weeks ago, as his contract runs until 2025. He has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22, 2022.

A loan move to Atatlanta would be connected to the club’s well publicized pursuit of their striker Rasmus Hojlund. The idea being that United sign Hojlund, then loan Greenwood out to the Serie A side so that they have a replacement in the final third for the upcoming season.

That gives United another full year to try and figure out what they want to do with Greenwood on a permanent basis. The club’s Football Director, John Murtough, is reportedly working on this deal right now. But of course, just like with everything else at United, the process is moving slowly.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories