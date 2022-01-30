Mason Greenwood Arrested on Charges of Rape and Assault

Following up on an earlier and very rapidly developing story, covering extremely serious matters, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested on charges of rape and assault. He’s also been suspended indefinitely by his club.
Early Sunday morning, extremely disturbing and rather damning footage emerged from an Instagram account that belongs to Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson. The statement from Greater Manchester Police reads:
BREAKING: Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they have arrested Mason Greenwood on suspicion of rape and assault.
"He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing." pic.twitter.com/YVYqeZtpYY
“Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”
The 20-year-old Englishman and forward has also been put on leave by the club. The statement, issued by MUFC reads: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”
