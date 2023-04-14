You know the old cliche “when it rains, it pours” right? Well, an injury storm has hit Manchester United now. Up 2-0, very late into the first of their two-legged UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie against Sevilla, United surrendered not one, but two own goals after the 85′ of the match.

Harry Maguire was the perpetrator of the second and equalizing goal, and he was only on the pitch because the man ahead of him on the depth chart, Raphael Varane, got injured.

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sun April 16, 4:30 pm, City Ground

United Starting XI Prediction: Go here

PL Form: United WWLDW Nottingham Forest LLDLL

PL Standing: United 4th 56 pts Nottingham Forest 18th 27 pts

Google Result Probability: United 59% Draw 23% Nottingham Forest 18%

Tyrell Malacia surrendered the other OG and United had to settle for a 2-2 draw that very much felt like a loss. There was injury added to insult too.

In addition to the Varane injury, his partner in central defense, Lisandro Martinez, got hurt and did not leave the field on his own power.

“We’ve seen Lisandro drops out after a moment where there was no opponent involved so it does not look great,” United manager Erik ten Hag is quoted by the BBC.

“I can’t say [how serious it is] at this moment, the same with Rafa.”

Unfortunately, it looks Maguire (scorned by his own fan base and deservedly so) is going to have to be called upon in the near future. It also looks like Victor Lindelof is going back into the first team too.

This all comes on the heels of what was said heading into this match, both by the club statement and by Ten Hag himself- Marcus Rashford is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“A few games so that is the statement,” Ten Hag said, in regards to Rashford, during the presser before this match. (He also added that Luke Shaw would miss the Sevilla match due to injury).

“I can’t give more details because we don’t know we have to see how the injury develops.”

As for that United club statement, regarding their leading scorer and star man, it read in part:

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”

So there you have it- at least four of the starting eleven are out versus Nottingham Forest in the league fixture on Sunday. Good times gentlemen, good times!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

