Man United News: Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles, Luke Shaw

Manchester United are still off for a little less than a month, but there are a couple of friendlies coming up this week and the next. In the meantime, their players are making all kinds of headlines at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Let’s take a spin through the latest news and notes.

Full back Alex Telles, currently on loan to Sevilla, suffered a knee ligament injury in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon yesterday, and his tournament is now done. The same fate befell his national teammate, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

“Players Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and an MRI on their right knees confirmed the extent of the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022,” a statement from the Brazilian football Federation reads.

Best of luck to him in his recovery.

Elsewhere Lisandro Martinez is winning over the Argentina football supporter community just like he won over the United fan base. He’s surpassed expectations for both club and country, and he was one of Argentina’s heroes today in their round of 16 win over Australia.

Martinez denied Aziz Behich a remarkable goal, as his clearance was huge for the Argentines. Give Me Sport has more at this link.

Finally, some silly off-the-pitch fluff here. Luke Shaw, who has gotten major minutes with England at this tournament, also got an unwanted “present.”

A bird flying overhead defecated on his head while he was out for a meal with his England teammates. Mason Mount caught it on tape, with Jack Grealish being seen on camera, laughing it up.

More at this link.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories