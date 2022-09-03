Manchester United Team News vs Arsenal: Martial, Williams, Pellistri

Reports of Manchester United’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. Remember the week debacle, the 4-0 loss at Brentford, and the overreaction is inspired on social media? On that day, which saw United lose for the second time in two games this season, it wasn’t considered an extremist position to say that United were finished as a football club. Or that Erik ten Hag should try to get his contract torn up.

Well, here we are, only three more games (all wins for the Red Devils) have passed since that disaster and now United are just outside the top four. Their current table position is actually one spot higher than where they finished last season.

Now comes a big clash against top of the table Arsenal, the only side to have won all their matches thus far this season.

Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kick: Sun Sept. 4, 4:30 GMT, Old Trafford

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 26% Draw 27% Man United 37%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 15pts WLLLW United 5th, 9pts WWWLL

MUFC Team News

There is no timetable for the return of forward Anthony Martial (achilles), so that preseason knock, or whatever they previously called it, has turned out to be way more serious than they thought. He has not been seen yet this regular season. Brandon Williams (undisclosed) and Facundo Pellistri (ankle) are also out.

