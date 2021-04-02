Man United Team News vs Brighton: Martial, Rashford, Greenwood

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay maintains that United are moving In the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that people focus too much on their negative results, while overlooking the positive ones. The Scotsman believes progress has been made under Solskjaer, but their “sloppy results” overshadow that.
“We’ve got a good group of players with top, top quality,” McTominay told ESPN. “People are quite quick to forget how well we’ve done at times. It’s the sloppy results that have let us down. This team is evolving. It’s not a time to panic.”
Up next is a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, as United look to get the final stretch of the season started on the front foot.
Marcus Rashford was forced to pull out of the England squad, over the international break, due to an ankle problem. He was battling a knock, and persistent shoulder problems, before even accepting the call-up. He’s a doubt for this one, as are Mason Greenwood (undisclosed), Eric Bailly (knock) and Juan Mata (undisclosed)
Anthony Martial suffered a knee injury while on international duty with France, and there have been reports indicating he’ll miss out on this match, and the Europa League clash next Thursday against Granada.
Finally, Phil Jones (knee) remains out, not that this whole fact matters a lot.
Flipping over to the Seagulls, Aaron Connolly (back) is a doubt while Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee) and Florin Andone (knee) are out.
Prediction: United 1, Brighton 0
Coming out of the international break, United should be rested and ready to take care of business here against a much weaker side.
