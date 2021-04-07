Man United Team News vs Granada (UEL): Martial, Rashford, Bailly

Manchester United are heavily favored to win the UEFA Europa League competition, and if they fulfill those expectations, it will mark the very first trophy of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era. The next step on that journey is a trip to lovely and historic Granada, in the Andalucia province of Spain.
They’ll take on Granada FC, a 90-year-old club playing European football for the first time this season, in the first leg of their two-legged-tie on Thursday night.
Manchester United at Granada UEL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs April 8, 8pm, Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Referee: Artur Dias, VAR: Joao Pinheiro
TV: BT Sport 2
Odds: United win -170 Draw +280 Granada win +500
UEL Outright Odds: United -165 Granada +2900
Team News
Frenchman forward Anthony Martial could miss the remainder of the season after picking up a sprained knee during the international break that just passed. There is another potential injury issue in attack, with Marcus Rashford coming off 15 minutes early against Brighton, due to an unspecified knock.
Rashford has played through a lot of pain this season, playing on despite numerous injury issues.
He’s a doubt here. Elsewhere Eric Bailly continues to isolate after having returned a positive test for COVID-19. Meanwhile Juan Mata remains away on personal leave.
Switching over to Granada, Luis Milla and Luis Suarez are unavailable for selection, due to muscular injuries. Meanwhile fullback Quini is ineligible for this one.
