Man United Team News vs Leeds: Martial, McTominay, Casemiro

Both Leeds and Manchester United are ranked within the top three clubs based on the number of opponents that consider them to be a rival.

In other words, they are very polarizing clubs, and if they elicit such emotion in others, imagine what happens when they get together to face each other.

Manchester United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, February 8, 8pm, Old Trafford

PL Position: Manchester United 3rd, 42 points Leeds United 17th, 18 points

PL Form: Manchester United WLDWW Leeds United LDLDD

Odds: Manchester United 64%, Leeds United 16%, Draw 20%

Sir Alex Ferguson described matches in the Red Rose Rivalry (more on why its called that over at this link) as “fantastic, feisty occasions” with an “electric” atmosphere.

Yes, it’s electric, boogie woogie woogie, whenever these two sides get together. The next chapter in the rivalry comes Wednesday night, so let’s preview.

Team News

United will have a bit of a selection crisis in midfield now as the number of absentees are starting to pile up. Casemiro was shown red in the win over Crystal Palace, and he is now suspended for the next three games.

Scott McTominay missed out of that match with an unspecified muscular issue, and not much is really known about his injury at this time.

So who knows when he’ll be back. Meanwhile Donny van de Beek is out for the season while Christian Eriksen is sidelined until about May. Also, moving on to the attacking group, Anthony Martial is a major doubt here, due to an unspecified muscular issue.

For Leeds United States of America (they are certainly even more Americanized now with the January transfer window addition of Weston McKennie), Brenden Aaronson could play an increased role in this one, after making the bench in the weekend loss to Nottingham Forest.

Why?

Brenden Aaronson made the bench today for Leeds United despite being hospitalized during the week for appendicitis, I’m told. Aaronson got out of the hospital Wednesday. Big surprise he was even made the bench. (That’s why he wasn’t in any of McKennie signing videos like Adams) pic.twitter.com/88khsHJnM8 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 5, 2023

