Poor Anthony Martial. Dude just cannot catch a break this season. In the win over Everton on Sunday, the Frenchman suffered his third separate injury this season. He came off, in the 29′ for Cristiano Ronaldo, at Everton this past weekend and the club will assess his current condition. It’s fair to say that he’ll likely miss Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia, but nothing much is really known about his current situation beyond that.

The forward had a great preseason, but he sustained a hamstring strain in the friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid on July 30. After being sidelined for three weeks, He came back on for the upset win over Liverpool, on August 22, but then missed five more weeks due to an Achilles injury. He hasn’t gone the full 90, in a single game, since Sept. 2021.

Man United at Omonia FYIs

Kick-Off: Thurs. Oct 13, 2022, at 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEL Group E, Matchday 4 of 6

United Starting XI Prediction: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UEL Group Standings, Form: United 2nd, 6pts WWL Omonia 4th, 0 pts, LLL

At least Martial has been very productive during the few times when he’s been match fit, as he’s scored three goals and registered two assists.

United Team News

Elsewhere, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all remain absent for Man United, while Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek are doubts (he wouldn’t play anyway). Regarding Maguire’s injury, a report today said that this problem is thought to only be “minor” and that the 29-year-old is supposedly eying a return soon. The English international really wants to make sure he’s available and features for United ahead of Gareth Southgate naming his World Cup squad, which will happen on Oct. 20.

Apparently, Maguire’s recovery is said to be going well. So you’ve been warned.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories