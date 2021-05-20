Man United at Wolves Team News: Martial, McTominay, Fred, Jimenez

Most media love to hype up whatever match they’re covering, in any capacity, but there’s no way to artifically generate meaning into this one. Manchester United have clinched runner-up in the Premier League table, so they’ll approach their visit to the Molineux, to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, with both eyes focused on the Europa League next Wednesday.
For Wolves, mid-table is out of reach, but they have to be somewhat satisfied in how they’ll finish the term, given where they were positioned during the festive period. So this specific match really has little to nothing on the line.
Championship Sunday FYIs
Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday May 23, Molineux Stadium
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Form: Wolves LLWDL Manchester United DLLWD
PL Position Wolves 12th, 45 points Manchester United 2nd (clinched), 71 pts
TV: Golf Channel
Odds: Wolves (+220) Manchester United (+110) Draw (+260)
Team News for Both Sides
Starting off with Man United, Anthony Martial (knee), Scott McTominay (undisclosed), Fred (also undisclosed) and Daniel James (yet another undisclosed) are all doubts for this one. Team Captain Harry Maguire (ankle) is convalescing and rehabbing in hopes of getting back for the Europa League final.
Finally, Phil Jones (knee) is out for the season.
There was some great news this week about scoring sensation and one time United transfer target Raul Jimenez. Out since late November with a skull fracture, he’s healing up now and is expected to be reeady for preseason training camp. That’s a huge win considering how frightening and serious that head injury was and how nasty it looked when it happened.
Elsewhere Pedro Neto and Jonny are both out for the season with knee injuries. Daniel Podence (adductor) and Owen Otasowie (knock) are out as well.
Wolves 1, United 1
Should be an uninspired edition, but hey, it’s still Championship Sunday.
