Man United News: Martial, Fernandes, Europa League

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace on this Sunday. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For today’s MUFC transfer talk, go here.
Much has been made over how Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will get on, and how the two will work together when on the pitch at the same time. There has been so much speculation about this that the first images of the two midfielders training together caused a bit of a stir.
But what about Fernandes and forward Anthony Martial? According to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the two have really hit it off thus far in training.
The Norwegian said to Premier League Productions: “Anthony’s had a difficult season with injuries but he started the season really well and he’s finishing off…well, the season’s not finished yet but he did really well towards the end.”
“He’s working hard and for me Anthony was on the way to his best season at Manchester United so let’s see if he finishes it off and kicks on again.”
“Tony and Bruno [Fernandes] have hit it off together so it’s a partnership that we hope can flourish.
“We knew he was a quality player and knew that when he came in he would have an impact straight away but you never know if he’s going to settle early in a new country but he’s taken to it like a duck to water.”
Elsewhere, United are expected by many to win the UEFA Europa League this season, but it remains to be seen how and when the tournament comes back this term. According to ESPN, the format could be changed to a mini-tournament, staged in Frankfurt. So the change in venue could be in store for United, and all the other likely quarter-finalists.
ESPN FC writes:
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Commerzbank Arena is being lined up by UEFA to host a Europa League mini-tournament in August If UEFA confirm the venue switch at their next Executive Committee meeting on June 17
That’s all for now, but we’ll be back later with more MUFC transfer talk.
