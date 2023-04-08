United News and Notes: Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial

We have a double shot of Manchester United news and notes today, with part one, covering the bad news- Marcus Rashford’s injury. Bad news first, but now comes the good news, of goal scorers and come backs.

Let’s start with the feel good story of the day- Christian Eriksen featuring for the first time since January. He recovered fast and furious from a serious ankle injury that he suffered in the FA Cup fourth round win over Reading.

Eriksen has returned, things you love to see. pic.twitter.com/wbbZTxaYqW — ???????’? ?????? (@CantonasCoIIar) April 8, 2023

Eriksen came on for Jadon Sancho in the 77′, and it was a wonderful scene at the Theatre of Dreams. With Casemiro now no longer suspended, United now have the entire starting holding midfield back, and that will be a huge boost.

Another major boost, Anthony Martial, finally getting back on the score sheet. Here is the footage of his scoring strike, set up by Marcus Rashford.

You can’t make those mistakes at Old Trafford… Marcus Rashford pounces on Seamus Coleman’s error, setting up Anthony Martial to score. pic.twitter.com/m2EDYw62yh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2023

Said Ten Hag after the match, on Martial: “When he is fit, he will contribute, no doubt. Makes a difference: see Manchester City and Liverpool. We need to keep him fit.”

The Dutchman is definitely right, when the French forward is in the lineup, he produces. It is just that he’s not often in the lineup.

He also loves to play against Everton, as he’s been involved in 12 goals (8 goals, 4 assists) in 16 appearances against the Toffees across all competitions

For Martial, that is the most goal involvements that he’s had against any single opponent.

