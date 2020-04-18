Man United Transfer Talk: Martial, Chiesa, Aubameyang

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
Frenchman forward Anthony Martial, during his time at Old Trafford, has been linked with a move away to a handful of clubs from time to time. The list includes Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, among others. Now you can add Inter Milan to this list, as Martial would be replacement/part of a Lautaro Martinez domino theory.
That’s according to Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Martinez is wanted by several clubs all across Europe, and that includes the big boys.
However, at this point, he is expected to stay at Inter, despite the long list of potential suitors.
Elsewhere Fiorentina club president Rocco Commisso has admitted that 22-year-old winger Federico Chiesa could leave the club this year, and he’s been linked with United.
“I want players who are happy to stay,” he’s quoted in The Sun.
“As far as Chiesa is concerned, I promised him that if the right offer arrives and he wants to leave, we can satisfy him. In recent months we haven’t talked about it, but the situation in Florence has also changed in his eyes. The goal is to make a stronger team for the next year — and doing better in the league.”
However, there might just be no there there as the Manchester Evening News: “don’t believe there to be any current significant interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.”
Finally, Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been linked with FC Barcelona and Manchester United, and should the Gabon international be sold to the latter, former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas would be in favor of it, provided one condition- United pay £100 million him!
“It depends what people put down as a risk,” Nicholas, now a pundit for Sky Sports, wrote in his Sporting Life column.
“You give him to Man Utd. If he was to go there, does it help Arsenal? No. If Aubameyang wants to go, you ideally want him out of the Premier League, that is the general aspect. If I was Aubameyang, he will be thinking about what happened to Alexis Sanchez.” (Football.London has more on this concept at this link)
