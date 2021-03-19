Man United at Leicester City (FA Cup) Team News: Martial, Bailly, Praet

March 19, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

anthony martial

Leicester City hosts Manchester United in a matchup of two sides that fought it out, along with Chelsea, for the last two remaining spots in the top four last season. As the current table now stands, United are second and Leicester are third, so once again these two clubs are battling for high stakes in the league.

The FA Cup doesn’t have the prestige it once did, but this competition is also high stakes and intensively competitive. Let’s preview this match!

leicester city king power stadium

Leicester City vs. Manchester United FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Sunday March 21, 5pm GMT, King Power Stadium

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

United Europa League Draw info: go here

Odds: Leicester City +190, Manchester United +140, Draw +240

Fun Fact: United are currently tied with Arsenal for most FA Cup semifinal appearances (31)

fa cup

FA Cup Outright Winner Odds

Manchester City: +130
Chelsea: +350
Manchester United: +450
Leicester City: +1000
Southampton: +1200
Everton: +1400
Sheffield United: +3300
Bournemouth: +5000

Team News for Both Sides

For the Foxes, there is a long list of walking wounded that includes Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under, James Justin and James Maddison (a one time United target), all of which are ruled out. Meanwhile Ricardo (thigh) and Wes Morgan (back) remain out as long-term injury absentees.

Elsewhere Sidnei Tavares is a doubt with an unspecified sickness, but there is good news with Dennis Praet. He’s resumed training and could be in contention.

Switching over to United, we won’t see Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata again until next month, after the next set of internationals are completed. Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly are both doubts for this match, but may be fit to feature in time.

Also, Phil Jones as a Manchester United player is still a concept that astoundingly exists, but he might not return to competing until 2021/22.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish