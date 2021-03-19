Man United at Leicester City (FA Cup) Team News: Martial, Bailly, Praet

Leicester City hosts Manchester United in a matchup of two sides that fought it out, along with Chelsea, for the last two remaining spots in the top four last season. As the current table now stands, United are second and Leicester are third, so once again these two clubs are battling for high stakes in the league.
The FA Cup doesn’t have the prestige it once did, but this competition is also high stakes and intensively competitive. Let’s preview this match!
Leicester City vs. Manchester United FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Sunday March 21, 5pm GMT, King Power Stadium
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
United Europa League Draw info: go here
Odds: Leicester City +190, Manchester United +140, Draw +240
Fun Fact: United are currently tied with Arsenal for most FA Cup semifinal appearances (31)
FA Cup Outright Winner Odds
Manchester City: +130
Chelsea: +350
Manchester United: +450
Leicester City: +1000
Southampton: +1200
Everton: +1400
Sheffield United: +3300
Bournemouth: +5000
Team News for Both Sides
For the Foxes, there is a long list of walking wounded that includes Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under, James Justin and James Maddison (a one time United target), all of which are ruled out. Meanwhile Ricardo (thigh) and Wes Morgan (back) remain out as long-term injury absentees.
Elsewhere Sidnei Tavares is a doubt with an unspecified sickness, but there is good news with Dennis Praet. He’s resumed training and could be in contention.
Switching over to United, we won’t see Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata again until next month, after the next set of internationals are completed. Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly are both doubts for this match, but may be fit to feature in time.
Also, Phil Jones as a Manchester United player is still a concept that astoundingly exists, but he might not return to competing until 2021/22.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind