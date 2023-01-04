Between today and tomorrow, the Premier League festive period fixture congestion will come to an end, finally. But that doesn’t mean we’ll see a lull in the schedule, and more days off for Manchester United, and other clubs.

They still have an insanely busy slate this month, and it continues next with the Red Devils commencing their FA Cup campaign, with a third round at home against local rival Everton.

Manchester United vs Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round) FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Jan 6, 8pm, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Series History: Man United wins 91, Draws 47, Everton wins 71

Odds: United win 11/25, Draw 16/5, Everton win 6/1

Team News for Both Sides

The big news here is that Everton manager Frank Lampard could be nearing the sack, and that Wayne Rooney is the favorite to potentially replace him. We’ll have more on that in an upcoming post soon.

Terms of player issues, there is still no timetable for the return of Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek appears to have suffered a serious looking injury against AFC Bournemouth. Manager Erik ten Hag has said little about his status thus far, but he won’t be featuring in this clash.

Elsewhere, Antony looks likely to miss out again after having been absent from the win over Bournemouth. The good news is that Anthony Martial, who suffered an injury yesterday, will reportedly be fit to feature here.

Flipping over to the Toffees, Amadou Onana will be back after having finished serving his suspension, while Anthony Gordon is a doubt, due to an unspecified illness.

James Garner, Michael Keane and Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson remain out for the Liverpool based club.

