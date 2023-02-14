Man United Team News at Barcelona: Martial, Antony, McTominay

On the heels of yesterday’s win over Leeds in the Roses Rivalry, Manchester United only have four days to prepare for Thursday night’s trip to Catalonia, where they will face FC Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

Let’s take a look at the Red Devils team news situation for this UEL headliner clash, starting with the latest on Brazilian forward Antony.

Man United vs FC Barcelona UEL FYIs

Kickoff: Thu Feb 16, 5:45pm GMT, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Competition: Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1/2

The summer transfer window signing has been out since the 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace earlier in February, and his timeline for return is uncertain.

Manager Erik ten Hag, when asked about this topic, said it may not be too much longer for Antony.

“I don’t think it is a long time but we have to see how it develops in the coming days,” the Dutchman answered.

“It is in his leg, but I can’t specify. You will understand that.”

Scott McTominay remains out, due to an unspecified muscular issue, and we’re all still pretty much in the dark about the specifics of his injury, and thus when he might return

Forward Anthony Martial missed out again on the weekend, as he’s been dealing with a knock, the likes of which haven’t been fully detailed. So he is a doubt for this one.

Finally, Donny van de Beek is done for the season and Christian Eriksen is out until about the final month of the term.

