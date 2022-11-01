Manchester United are through to the UEFA Europa League knockout round, but there is still plenty on the line for their final group stage clash, a trip to Real Sociedad. United lost the reverse fixture, at home no less, so revenge will be on their minds.

Sociedad have kept it rolling in Europe, since that continental competition opener for both sides, as they top the grouping with 15 points and a 10-1 goal differential. United can still win the group, but it’s a tough task as they would have to win this match by four or more. United have a lot of injury concerns to cover for this one, so let’s just jump right in on it al.

Manchester United at Real Sociedad UEL Group Stage FYIs

Kick Off: Thursday, Nov 3, 2022, at 645pm Estadio Anoeta

Competition: Group E, Match Day 6 of 6

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go here

Man United Team News

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are all out with long-term, unspecified injuries, and honestly, it’s easy to forget that any of these three players are still even on the team at this point. Anthony Martial is a strong doubt here. We don’t know the Martial Plan for return, as the Frenchman hasn’t featured since suffering a back injury against Everton. Flamboyant, showboating trick-shot artist Antony missed the win over West Ham United with a knock, but he should be back for this one.

Central defender Victor Lindelof should return, after having missed the weekend winner with an un specified illness.

His position group mate Raphael Varane is out until after the World Cup with a hamstring problem. Got all that? We miss anybody?

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

