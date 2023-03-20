Marcus Rashford Out Injured for England Euro Qualifiers

If there is one thing you don’t want on international break, it’s injuries. In fact, it’s pretty much the only thing that supporters of clubs pay attention to when consuming the internationals.

Now Manchester United fans will be sweating on the fitness of striker Marcus Rashford, when play resumes earlier next month. The native Mancunian got hurt in yesterday’s wild and crazy FA Cup triumph over Fulham.

A statement made by Football Association, and released earlier today reads:

“Marcus Rashford will also miss out on the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers having picked up a knock during Manchester United’s Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal win over Fulham on Sunday.”

Rashford, Europe’s leading scorer since the World Cup break, will miss the clashes against Italy (a rematch of the Euro 2020 Final) and Ukraine.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (more on him and United’s interest in signing him this summer here) and Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope also had to withdraw from the England squad to injury.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster was the only call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad, so it’s literally just one player in, and three out today in the England squad, which now has a hole in the forward and midfield position groups for this international period.

