Marcus Rashford MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) netted his first hat trick today, as Manchester United absolutely routed RB Leipzig 5-0 in UEFA Champions League group stage play.
Rashford has been making a lot of headlines in 2020 for his community service off the pitch. His going above and beyond to help needy schoolchildren has earned him the greatest of esteem from the highest levels of government. Now he’s had a singular performance on the pitch to match that level.
Afterward he expressed his wishes, via social media that the supporters could have been on hand to witness his magical game in person. To make the feat even more astounding, the 22-year-old achieved it coming off the bench.
Scoring in the 74′, 78′ and second minute of extra time, Rashford became the first United player to score a hat trick after coming on a sub since his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, netted four in 1999. After Anthony Martial, who scored in th 87′ off a penalty, he becomes just the second United to achieve a hat trick in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era.
Mason Greenwood provided the other goal, scoring in his first shot of UCL action. United now have taken control of their Champions League group, as they sit atop by three points and +5 in goal differential.
They have also won a game against the two tougher teams in the group, and still have a pair left against the weakest side. In other words, they have all but wrapped up passage to the knockout round.
