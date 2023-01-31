Marcel Sabitzer Undergoing Medical Ahead of United Loan Move

We now know who the subject of the Manchester United deadline day deal will be- Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

According to multiple news outlets, the 28-year-old Austrian international is currently en route to Manchester, UK to undergo his medical examination and complete his loan move to the Red Devils.

Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement reached on loan deal, no buy option — confirmed ?? #MUFC #DeadlineDay Deal set to be signed with Bayern in the final hours as personal terms agreed too. Boarding completed – ?? Manchester @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/tLpe5XNVtJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Reportedly, there is no buy option on this deal, and he’ll be loaned out to Old Trafford for the rest of the season. United, having lost Christian Eriksen until May, and Donny van de Beek for the rest of the season, badly need cover in the midfield. There had been a push to go out and get Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, but obviously that is not going to happen now.

Perhaps United will be back for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong in the summer too as they look towards long-term solutions in the holding midfielder.

Sabitzer, who has fallen out of favor in Bavaria, is seen as more of a short-term stop gap solution. Sabitzer, who has made 54 appearances for Bayern since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021 on a €16 million deal, is contracted to the Bundesliga giants until 2025, but there has been chatter that he wants out of his current club before his deal reaches completion.

Chelsea were said to also be interested in his acquiring him, but Sabitzer preferred a move to United. He’s also been linked to the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in recent years.

Welcome to Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer. ???pic.twitter.com/3JZ27gCUgN — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) January 31, 2023

