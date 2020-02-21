Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Watford

If you want to know how Manchester United’s season has gone, well two specific results say it all. The Red Devils lost 2-0 at Watford, when the Hornets were the bottom side of the entire league. However, they also are the only team to take points from Liverpool, a team en route to a finish on par with the Arsenal invincibles this season.
It’s those ups and downs, the ability to get results against the best sides while also somehow losing to the worst, which summarizes their 2019-20 campaign.
“It is team selection – you’ve got to maybe rotate in Europe like we’ve done, then maybe go back to what we were at Chelsea this week,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of his quest to try and find consistency.
“I feel that Bruno [Fernandes] and Odion [Ighalo] coming in will get more goals in the team. That’s been lacking. The games we’ve lost – West Ham, Burnley, Palace, Bournemouth – we’ve had chances but we haven’t scored goals.”
Sunday sees the reverse fixture against Watford, and United have to like their chances in this one, given how the Hornets are winless in all 12 league away matches against United (D2, L10).
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial.
Manchester United vs Watford FYIs
February 23, 2pm, Old Trafford
team news for both sides: go to this link
Result probability: Watford win 15% Draw 25% Manchester United win 60%
Key stat: Manchester United have lost just one of their past 11 home league matches.
Form Guide: Manchester United WDLLW Watford DLLDW
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Watford 0
