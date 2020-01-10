For most of the Premier League table, the point spread is not vast at all. There’s a lot of congestion in there, conveying the parity present in the top flight. Obviously, it’s not the case at the top with Liverpool, and we’re starting to see more spread at the bottom with Norwich City.
The newly promoted Canaries are five points behind the next closest side, 19th place Watford. Up next is a trip to Old Trafford, where they will take on Manchester United, and have to do so possibly without the services of their main scorer/potentially best player, Teemu Pukki.
While United are certainly inconsistent, at a crossroads, and overall difficult to figure out, it’s hard to imagine them not winning this one. Then again, no one thought they would love to Watford either! Let’s take a look at what lineup we could see on the weekend, in a fixture where anything less than victory would be a disaster.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City
Rashford Martial James
Pereira Matic Fred
Shaw Jones Lindelof Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
Manchester United vs Norwich City FYIs
Kickoff: Jan. 11, 3pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Google Result Probability: Manchester United win 70% Draw 19% Norwich City 11%
Form Guide: Manchester United- LWWLD Norwich City- DDLLD
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Norwich City 1
