Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs City (EFL Cup Semifinal)

Ahead of the Manchester derby EFL Cup semifinal (leg 1/2) tomorrow night, City manager Pep Guardiola voiced his vote of confidence in his counter part on the other touchline. He stated his belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in spite of all the inconsistency United have had this season, is right man to lead United.
OGS has often been under fire this season as the Red Devils have been on a roller coaster through all of 2019-20. However, the Spaniard seems MUFC starting to take on the identity and shape of their leader.
“I think he starts to see his team what he wanted,” Guardiola told his press conference today.
“That is my feeling when I see his teams. Even the last game against Arsenal that they lost, but we see clearly what he wants.
“It was not easy to handle a team, take over a big, big club always demanding to be champions in all competitions but I think every manager needs time and I have the feeling that United starts to play the way he wants.”
Let’s take a look at what team Solskjaer might field tomorrow.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City (League Cup Semifinals)
Greenwood
Rashford Lingard James
Matic Fred
Williams Jones Lindelof Young
Romero
Manchester Derby EFL Cup semifinal Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Jan. 7, 8pm, Old Trafford
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: United City
Form Guide: United EFL Cup: WWW
United all competitions: WLWWLD
Form Guide: City EFL Cup: WWW
City all competitions: WWLWWW
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Manchester City 2
It’s not going to come down to who wants it more, but actually whose kids and reserves want it more.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind