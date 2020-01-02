Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves (FA Cup)

January 2, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Manchester United at Wolverhampton Wanderers is a FA Cup 3rd round clash that features two sides coming off massively disappointing losses in Premier League play yesterday. United rang in the New Year by getting decisively beaten at Arsenal, a giant club yes, but a side that has often displayed shambolic form this season.

Wolves lost to Watford, a side that has spent most of the campaign at the absolute bottom, as they have already fired not one, but two managers this season. United and Wolves are two sides that are in that Europa League qualification mix, but hoping to move up into the top four. Neither the Old Trafford outfit, nor the Midlands club have conveyed the kind of consistency required to get there however.

That said, this match-up has been kinder to Wolves in recent years, especially when the match is at their building. Let’s take a look at who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could select for his first team in this Saturday match. He will likely do some squad rotation as he’ll have to keep one eye on the Manchester Derby League Cup clash on Tuesday night. 

Greenwood

Rashford     Mata    Lingard     

  Matic     Fred

Shaw    Lindelof   Jones    Young

Romero

Manchester United at Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

team news for both sides: go to this link

Kickoff: Sat Jan 4, Molineux Stadium 5:31pm

TV: BT Sport 1

Form guide across all competitions: United- LWWLWD Wolves- LWWLWD

Odds via Sky Bet: United 9/5 Draw 23/10 Wolves 11/8

Wolves 2, United 1

The Red Devils are winless in their last four trips to the Midlands, and thus it’s difficult to spring the upset here. Both teams have been maddeningly inconsistent all season, especially lately, so it’s a difficult match to size up.

