What’s got to be the New Year’s resolution for Manchester United? Finding some semblance of consistency! United have lost to some of the worst teams in the Premier League in: Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Newcastle United, Watford FC and AFC Bournemouth.
In addition to getting beat by low table and relegation fodder sides, they’ve also beaten the big boys. United are still the only team to take points from Liverpool this season, and they’ve defeated the other three teams in front of them in the standings/the rest of the top four.
Un next for United is a trip to Arsenal, a side they split the points with in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Will this be the first start for Paul Pogba since September? Will Eric Bailly get his first action this season, and if so, how much?
Let’s take a look at who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could select for his first team in this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC
Martial
Rashford Pereira James
Matic Pogba
Shaw Lindelof Maguire Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
United vs Arsenal FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: United Arsenal
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Wed, Jan 1, 8pm, Emirates Stadium
Google Result Probability: United win 37%, Arsenal win 37%, Draw 26%
Form guide: United WWLDW Arsenal LDDLW
Odds via Smart bet: United win 2.75, Arsenal win 2.56, Draw 3.75
