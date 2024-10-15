Manchester United’s Stance on Gareth Southgate After His England Exit

Manchester United has often found itself in the spotlight for its decisions, both on and off the field. Just before the re-hiring of Erik ten Hag, the club’s stance on potentially hiring Gareth Southgate, the now ex-England manager, has been a hot topic around.

Manchester United are well into their pre-season preparations and the big boys are finally returning to base. Though they lost their first game in Norway to Rosenborg, the Red Devils and their fans will hope for improvement. The fans however have to support their beloved team by purchasing Manchester United tickets from an online resale store.

This article will attempt to put into perspective why Manchester United, despite earlier interest, are unlikely to pursue Southgate now that he is available.

INEOS previously strong interest in Gareth Southgate

Before even purchasing shares at Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe had identified Gareth Southgate as a priority target for the manager position. Ratcliffe believed Southgate could bring stability and trophies to the club. However, at that time, Southgate was committed to preparing the England team for the Euros in Germany, making any deal difficult.

Gareth Southgate recently resigned from his position as England’s manager following the team’s defeat to Spain in the European Championship final. This resignation means Southgate is now available for new opportunities, sparking speculation about where next he could be.

Despite Southgate’s availability, Manchester United is now ‘highly unlikely’ to pursue him, even if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

After a thorough review, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Manchester United board decided to stick with Erik ten Hag. They offered him a new contract, showing their confidence in his ability to lead the team.

Replacing a manager mid-season can create instability within the team. Manchester United aims to maintain stability by giving Ten Hag the chance to continue his work without the distraction of managerial changes, so he is likely to have his job throughout the entire campaign.

If Manchester United ever decides to replace Ten Hag, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are likely going to top their list. Both already had discussions with Ratcliffe, indicating strong interests.

Ian Wright’s Criticism of INEOS on managerial poaching while still with Ten Hag

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has been vocal about Manchester United’s interest in Southgate. He criticized the club for considering Southgate while Ten Hag was still in charge, calling it disrespectful. Wright believes that Ten Hag should be given a fair chance to prove himself before any discussions about a new manager take place.

In football, stability is crucial for a team’s success. Regular changes in the managerial dugout can disrupt the team’s performance and morale. Manchester United’s decision to stick with Erik ten Hag shows their understanding of this fact. By giving Ten Hag another chance, they can now aim to build a stable and successful future for the Old Trafford club.

Erik ten Hag has been with Manchester United since the summer of 2022. His time at the club has seen its ups and downs, but the club by extending his deal shows that they still believe in his vision. Ten Hag’s focus has been on building a strong, cohesive team that can compete at the highest level. He has reintroduced his tactics to his players during this pre-season and has been working on improving the squad’s overall performance, and most importantly the stamina of the team.

What does life after England hold for Gareth Southgate?

After his successful eight-year spell with England, Southgate plans to take some time away from the game. This break will allow him to reflect on his career and consider his next steps. While Manchester United is not currently an option, Southgate’s future in football remains bright. Many clubs will likely be interested in his signature when he decides to return to management.

When Southgate took over as manager, the English team was in a difficult place. They had just been knocked out of the Euro 2016 tournament by Iceland, which was a huge disappointment for fans. Southgate was initially a caretaker manager but soon proved his worth, earning a permanent appointment

Under his guidance, England saw a resurgence. In 2018, the team reached the World Cup semi-finals, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since 1990. Southgate became known for his calm nature and ability to connect with his players. His approach to management was different from many of his predecessors, focusing on building a positive team culture and emphasizing mental well-being alongside physical performance.

Southgate also led England to the final of the 2020 Euros, held in 2021 (due to the pandemic). Though they lost to Italy in a penalty shootout, reaching the final was a huge achievement and brought joy to many England fans, he also led England to the quarter-final in the World Cup in Qatar and the final in Euro 2024. However, his tenure also saw the team adopt a more conservative playing style, even as it adopted young forwards like Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka into the squad.

Conclusion

Manchester United’s stance on Gareth Southgate after his resignation from the England job is clear: they are committed to Erik ten Hag for now. Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s initial interest in Southgate, the club prioritizes stability and respect for their current manager.

Erik Ten Hag now has the backing of his club, the fans and most likely the players. Excuses are surely going to have to be reduced now. The club is also active in the transfer market, making smart buys in potentially world-class players. They are also looking at shipping off fringe or soon-to-be out-of-contract players to create room for fresher legs.

This news could be good for both sides. As for Southgate, his break from football will allow him to recharge and consider his next move, with many opportunities likely awaiting him in the future.

Related Posts via Categories