Man United, City Avoid Each Other in FA Cup Draw

If there is to be a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup this tournament, it won’t be until the final match. With all the FA Cup quarterfinal results in now, the two Manchester clubs were drawn opposite of each other, and thus set up for a potential finale.

United beat nine man Fulham 3-1 today, to advance to the semis. City absolutely annihilated Burnley, 7-0, yesterday.

FA Cup Semifinal Draw

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United

The full draw is above, as you can see. Wembley Stadium will host the semifinals on April 22-23; as well as the final clash on June 3.

Sheffield United, who now reside in the Championship, beat Blackburn Rovers in the other quarterfinal that was staged on Sunday. Brighton joined Man City in thrashing their quarterfinal opponent yesterday.

The Seagull destroyed Grimsby Town 5-0. Sheffield will have be on major high alert against Erling Haaland, who netted a hat trick yesterday, after putting up a ridiculous five spot against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. So he was a goal-scoring fool, with eight this week!

Also, happy international break everyone.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

