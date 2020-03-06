Manchester Derby Team News: Maguire, Pogba, De Bruyne, Sane

Lots of team news ahead of the next Manchester derby, for both United and City, so let’s jump right in to covering it all. For United, they could be without their best defender in Harry Maguire, who’s doubtful after having suffered an ankle injury in training this week.
“It is touch and go because he rolled his ankle and twisted his ankle. But hopefully he will recover quickly,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “I wasn’t going to rest him today. I didn’t give him the day off birthday wise. So I hope he will be fit.”
Marcus Rashford remains out while Paul Pogba, although nearing a long awaited return, won’t be ready in time for this one. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back) and Daniel James (knock) are also both doubtful for this one.
Flipping over to City, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne fell and landed awkwardly on his shoulder during his side’s FA Cup fifth round win at Sheffield Wednesday.
Speaking in his post match press conference at Hillsborough, City manager Pep Guardiola said: “Kevin had a problem here [points to shoulder]. He was not fit.”
“In the last game, the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back. We don’t know how long [he will be out]. Hopefully not much.”
Asked if he would be fit for the derby, Guardiola added: “I don’t know.”
However, on Friday, Guardiola said that De Bruyne is getting better and that he’s returned to training. Still there is a lot of uncertainty about whether or not he’ll feature in this one.
Elsewhere, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, who have both missed significant time this season due to injury, will not be fit in time for this one.
Also, if you want to know where both Manchester clubs are headed for their FA Cup quarterfinal ties, go here.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: City United
Kickoff: 4:30 BST, March 8, Old Trafford
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 58%, Draw 23%, Manchester United win 19%
Form Guide: Manchester City WWLWD Manchester United- DWWDL
Series history: Manchester United wins 74 Draws 52 Manchester City wins 54
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Manchester City 2
A lot of people are not giving United a chance in this one, but remember that was the narrative heading into the last meeting in December, and you all remember how that turned out.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind