Manchester Derby Starting XI Predictions

November 4, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Saturday brings the Manchester Derby, part 1, a match-up that we’ve all been eagerly anticipating all season long. The Manchester clubs will do battle in the next installment of a series that has transcended form, more or less, as most derbies often do.

This one, of course, has been an especially heated rivalry with a lot at stake. Last season, and again in 2016/17, these were the two teams that finished #1 and #2 in the table. So let’s take a look at how the two managers might set up their teams for this one.

pep guardiola

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Nov 6, 12:30pm, Old Trafford

Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here

Team News for both sides: go here

Odds: United (+350) | City (-143) | Draw (+290)

Table Position: United 5th, 17pts    City 3rd, 20 pts

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get a result here? If he doesn’t, can he still keep his job?

Manchester Derby Starting XI Predictions

United

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani; Cristiano Ronaldo

City

Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Prediction: United 2, City 1

For some reason, this really feels like yet another time when Solskjaer will get it done, do just enough, and that will help him keep his job, at least for another week or two.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Entertainment/Media, Football/Soccer, Manchester City, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind