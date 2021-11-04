Saturday brings the Manchester Derby, part 1, a match-up that we’ve all been eagerly anticipating all season long. The Manchester clubs will do battle in the next installment of a series that has transcended form, more or less, as most derbies often do.
This one, of course, has been an especially heated rivalry with a lot at stake. Last season, and again in 2016/17, these were the two teams that finished #1 and #2 in the table. So let’s take a look at how the two managers might set up their teams for this one.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: Nov 6, 12:30pm, Old Trafford
Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Team News for both sides: go here
Odds: United (+350) | City (-143) | Draw (+290)
Table Position: United 5th, 17pts City 3rd, 20 pts
Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get a result here? If he doesn’t, can he still keep his job?
Manchester Derby Starting XI Predictions
United
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani; Cristiano Ronaldo
City
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish
Prediction: United 2, City 1
For some reason, this really feels like yet another time when Solskjaer will get it done, do just enough, and that will help him keep his job, at least for another week or two.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind