Man United Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (EFL Cup)

If past results are an indication of future performance, and they are, then things just do not look good here for Manchester United in midweek. They’ll host intra-city rivals Manchester City in a rematch of last year’s semifinals of the same competition.
It’s a tournament dominated by City in recent years, and United are a combined 0W-2D-2L with a -6 GD against other traditional big six teams this Premier League season. Granted that’s a different competition, but the level of talent on the opposing side still carries over.
Manchester Derby EFL Cup Semifinal FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 6 8pm
City Team News, Starting XI Prediction: coming soon
Other EFL Cup Semifinal Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go here
Important Note: this is not a two-legged tie this season, it’s just a one-off
Key Stat: City have won the last three League Cup titles, four of the last five and five of the last seven
And of course, you have the United semifinal hex under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Three times last season they advanced to a tournament semifinal, and in all three they failed to advance to the final.
United Team News
Will the Manchester Derby League Cup semifinal be any different? Defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones remain sidelined as long term injury absentees, while centre back Victor Lindelof continues playing through the pain in his back.
He’s a doubt for this one, and striker Edinson Cavani is unavailable due to suspension. It will be interesting to see United go against City’s No. 2 Zack Steffen, as it’s likely that Ederson will have to miss out due to COVID protocols.
Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott Mctominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford
Manchester Derby EFL Cup Semifinal Prediction: City 2, United 1
Both teams are red hot right now, and it’s anybody’s ballgame, but this just feels like an inevitable win for the “noisy neighbors.” City have that 2018-19 look lately.
