It’s a Manchester derby in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, as United will welcome City to Old Trafford for the first match of their two legged tie. There are a lot of injuries to key players, on both sides, in this match-up with the world’s most expensive defender, Harry Maguire being amongst them.
The Englishman suffered a knock in the goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. “I don’t know [if he will be fit],” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to BT Sport ahead of the Tuesday night clash.
“We were close to taking him off at half-time, but he battled through and let’s see how he recovers. We hope so.”
United’s marquee summer signing probably wouldn’t be risked for this one anyway. The Red Devils are also dealing with a host of long term injury absentees in midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, in addition to defenders Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly.
In addition to all that, there are reports of an illness plaguing the squad, and that would make Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard all doubts for this match as well. Solskjaer was likely to rotate his squad anyway for this match, and now he’ll do it not just by design, but out of necessity as well.
In turning towards to City now, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane remain out as long term injury absentees, but their return to action could be occurring in the coming weeks.
Additionally, central defender Nicolas Otamendi will potentially face a late fitness test.
Manchester Derby EFL Cup semifinal leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Jan. 7, 8pm, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: United City
Form Guide: United EFL Cup: WWW
United all competitions: WLWWLD
Form Guide: City EFL Cup: WWW
City all competitions: WWLWWW
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Manchester City 2
It’s not going to come down to who wants it more, but actually whose kids and reserves want it more.
