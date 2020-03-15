Manchester United to Resume Training on Tuesday

Manchester United’s next match is scheduled for April 4, but it’s getting likelier by the day that it’s going to get called off. In fact, the Premier League season, currently suspended until that date, may be finished at this point, and official confirmation of that could come as early as Thursday.
If that’s the case, then United’s biggest rival, Liverpool FC, will finally end their league title drought. There is reportedly little to no resistance to the idea of awarding LFC the title. (Well, there is that one leadership figure at West Ham who wants the entire season up to this point null and void- good luck with that) Several questions remain surrounding the league, European competition and even the Euros in the summer.
And what are teams to do, to stay in shape in the meantime?
Well, in regards to Manchester United, here’s an update via the Manchester Evening News:
Despite the possibility of months without matches the MEN understands United players are currently expected to report for training, with days off spread out across the forthcoming weeks. United players are off on Monday and back due back in on Tuesday, and some have been spotted out on errands over the weekend.
Here’s a link to the official statement that United made in response to the spread and threat of COVID-19. Their last match, a 5-0 win at LASK Linz in Europa League round of 16 action, was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.
As of now, one wonders if that result will just be in vein? With the return leg cancelled, will it be all for nothing?
If FA are to conclude the season the only best option in my opinion is allow the log standings as is just like a premature ending of the match due to safety concerns emanating from uncontrollable crowd behavior and have the points awarded to the team the referee deams is deserving. In this particular case its force majure which is beyond any of the participating teams. Those infront are infront whose those at the back are behind. Like in a que it just crumbles when service stops.