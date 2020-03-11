Manchester United, PFA Issue Coronavirus Statements

The rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID19) has forced the World Health Organization to declare the situation a global pandemic. All across the world, media outlets (rightly or wrongfully) are comparing the current situation to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. The European football world is responding with staging matches behind closed doors, or in some cases cancellations.
United’s next match, tomorrow night in Austria where they’ll face LASK Linz in Europa League competition, will be played in front of zero fans. In the wake of all this, Manchester United and the PFA have issued statements on the situation.
The MUFC club statement reads:
“Manchester United is closely monitoring the evolving situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) on a day-by-day basis, and following any guidance issued by our governing bodies and the UK government.”
“Based on that guidance, all home matches are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned and any change in the situation would be communicated to fans as soon as possible.
“Old Trafford currently remains open to fans for matches, as well as for visitors to our Museum, Megastore and the Red Cafe. Our Stadium Tours are going ahead as normal except for the changing rooms, which are closed to visitors until further notice as a precautionary measure.”
“We urge people planning visits to Old Trafford to familiarize themselves with the latest UK government advice on coronavirus, particularly in relation to people who have recently visited high-risk areas or come into contact with people who have.”
“We also remind visitors of the importance of following routine health and hygiene guidelines, such as regular hand washing and covering the mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing.”
As for the PFA, their statement, via Deputy Chief Executive Bobby Barnes is as follows:
“Along with other player associations from around the world, we have been in meetings with FIFPRO this week to discuss all eventualities and potential next steps with regards to the coronavirus,”
“I have also been directly involved in conversations with other relevant authorities, including UEFA, on this matter.
“This is a very fast-moving situation which is subject to change on an hourly basis. We are discussing with governing bodies, not only in the UK but also globally, to ascertain the best advice and information for our members.
“Players will and should be taking medical advice from the appropriate medical staff at their individual clubs together with their respective government’s national advice at this time.”
