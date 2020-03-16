Manchester United News: Odion Ighalo, Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United will reportedly resume training on Tuesday, but it’s impossible to know anything else about their schedule, for anything, beyond that right now. Europe is the world epicenter for COVID-19 and that’s brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future.
That’s said, there is still plenty of interesting Manchester United related news and notes to go over. Go here for the first volume of today’s MUFC news and notes. Let’s take a look at some of the news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times.
Striker Odion Ighalo, on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, saw his integration into his new team delayed due to coronavirus precautions.
He’s fine, and according to a report, he receives two tests daily, as does the rest of the team.
Ighalo has done more than enough to earn a permanent place in the side, and according to the Sun, the 30-year-old he’s more than happy to take a £6 million pay cut in order to make that United loan move, once it expires, permanent.
Meanwhile Bruno Fernandes opened up, quite a bit, in a revealing interview with Sky Sports. The January transfer window addition, who’s been a difference maker, according to Gary Neville, described his uniqueness and what that originality brings to the squad.
“I think I’m a different player from the others,” the midfielder who arrived from Sporting Lisbon said.
“Everyone has a different mould to play, maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don’t take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club.”
“Some players are similar but they’re never the same player.”
“I’m a player who normally likes to take the risk, give the last pass and try to give more assists to my team-mates so I need to take the risk.
“It doesn’t matter for me if someone off the field is not happy about my pass, I will respect it but I will keep trying.
“Normally, everyone says the guys who are good on the ball are not good enough off the ball. I try to be better with the ball but also have in my mind these kinds of thing like the reaction when I lose it, being hungry when things don’t go wrong and hungry when you pass and it goes to your partner, but it’s not good enough and you need to do a little bit more.”
Fernandes has certainly become that “x factor” that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer envisioned he could be.
