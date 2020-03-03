When Manchester United travel to Derby County, to take on their good old friend Wayne Rooney and the Rams, they’ll bring a strong side. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often put some stronger sides out there for a cup competitions this season, and on a very special occasion such as this, one can expect him to do so again.
He’ll rest some starters, such as the embattled goalkeeper David de Gea, but he’ll also select a few first team guys, in match that has a FA Cup quarterfinal berth hanging in the balance. Here’s our prognostication for what the Norwegian will do, in what will be the final match of the domestic cup competition’s fifth round.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Derby County (FA Cup Fifth Round): Romero; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Mata; Ighalo
Although certainly the case can be made for other selection choices in all three outfield position groups.
Manchester United at Derby County FA Cup 5th Round FYIs
March 5, 2pm, Pride Park
Manchester United team news: go to this link
TV: BT Sport
Form Guide: Derby County – WLDDL Man United – DWWDW
Referee: Craig Pawson
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Derby County 0
