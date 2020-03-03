Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Derby County (FA Cup 5th Round)

When Manchester United travel to Derby County, to take on their good old friend Wayne Rooney and the Rams, they’ll bring a strong side. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often put some stronger sides out there for a cup competitions this season, and on a very special occasion such as this, one can expect him to do so again.

He’ll rest some starters, such as the embattled goalkeeper David de Gea, but he’ll also select a few first team guys, in match that has a FA Cup quarterfinal berth hanging in the balance. Here’s our prognostication for what the Norwegian will do, in what will be the final match of the domestic cup competition’s fifth round.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Derby County (FA Cup Fifth Round): Romero; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Mata; Ighalo

Although certainly the case can be made for other selection choices in all three outfield position groups.

Manchester United at Derby County FA Cup 5th Round FYIs

March 5,  2pm, Pride Park

Manchester United team news: go to this link

TV: BT Sport

Form Guide: Derby County – WLDDL Man United – DWWDW

Referee: Craig Pawson

Prediction: Manchester United 2, Derby County 0

