Man United vs Watford Team News: Rashford, Greenwood, Bailly, Sarr

Manchester United have won 16 of the last 18 against Watford, but the last meeting, and the disappointment that came along with it, is fresh in their minds. United will host the Hornets on Sunday, well aware of the 2-0 shock defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture in December.
As United make a push for the top four while Watford strives for safety let’s take a look at the team news. Midfielder Scott McTominay will likely be in the squad for the first time since suffering a knee ligament injury in the win over Newcastle on Boxing Day. Odion Ighalo could realize his lifelong dream of making a first start and home debut in a red shirt at Old Trafford as Mason Greenwood is battling an illness.
However, Ighalo’s opportunity at a first team place against his former side won’t likely come at the expense of Anthony Martial, who is in fine form right now.
Meanwhile Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Eric Bailly (who really impressed in the win at Chelsea) are all doubts for this one. Paul Pogba remains a wantaway long term injury absentee while Marcus Rashford is likely sidelined for the season.
Switching over to Watford, full-back Kiko Fermenia could be back after having missed the last seven due to a thigh injury. Ismaila Sarr, who has been absent the last four with a hamstring injury, faces a late fitness test.
Craig Dawson and Daryl Janmaat are out while Tom Cleverly and Kiko Femenia are doubts.
Manchester United vs Watford FYIs
February 23, 2pm, Old Trafford
Result probability: Watford win 15% Draw 25% Manchester United win 60%
Form Guide: Manchester United WDLLW Watford DLLDW
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Watford 0
