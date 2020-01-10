Man United vs Norwich Team News: Maguire, Shaw, Bailly, Pukki

Manchester United are reeling from injuries right now, and that’s really unfortunate given how desperate they are to try and get their season back on track. Having just been humiliated by their intra-city rivals in mid-week, in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal, the Red Devils need a win in the worst way.
Enter a home match against the league’s bottom side, Norwich City. It’s perfect timing, so let’s take a look at the team news. Harry Maguire, having suffered an injury to his hip muscle, now faces a long spell on the sidelines. The central defender joins midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay as long term injury absentees.
With Harry Maguire out indefinitely and some important fixtures coming up, United could be in for a rough ride soon. In central defense, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are still out while Eric Bailly is training again, but not yet back at match fitness.
At least left back Luke Shaw will be back, having recovered from an illness.
Turning to the visitors, scoring sensation Teemu Pukki is a doubt after having missed the FA Cup win over Preston due to a thigh injury. Ralf Fahrmann and Dennis Srbeny should both be in contention to feature while Timm Klose and Ben Godfrey remain long-term injury absentees.
Manchester United vs Norwich City FYIs
Kickoff: Jan. 11, 3pm, Old Trafford
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Google Result Probability: Manchester United win 70% Draw 19% Norwich City 11%
Form Guide: Manchester United- LWWLD Norwich City- DDLLD
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Norwich City 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind