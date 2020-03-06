Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

March 6, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

Has the gap between the two Manchester clubs truly closed? Well, it depends on what you’re looking at. In the table, 15 points (plus a game in hand) stand between City and United ahead of Sunday’s second Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

United beat City at the Etihad Stadium in their first meeting this season, but City decisively won the EFL Cup semifinal tie between the two sides. Also, if you want to know where both Manchester clubs are headed for their FA Cup quarterfinal ties, go here. Obviously, the Draconian ruling that UEFA handed down on City, if it stands, will be a game-changer to say the least. And who know what we’ll see on Sunday, while the prognosticators and sports books believe City will cruise in this one, United stridently defied the odds last time.

aaron-wan-bissaka

It’s possible that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be without his top two defenders for this one.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Martial, Fernandes, James; Ighalo

Manchester Derby FYIs

Starting XI Predictions:  City

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Kickoff: 4:30 BST, March 8, Old Trafford

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 58%, Draw 23%, Manchester United win 19%

Form Guide: Manchester City  WWLWD  Manchester United- DWWDL

Series history: Manchester United wins 74  Draws 52  Manchester City wins 54

Prediction: Manchester United 2, Manchester City 2

A lot of people are not giving United a chance in this one, but remember that was the narrative heading into the last meeting in December, and you all remember how that turned out.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No,  I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester City, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind