Man United Reportedly Pursuing Luis Campos for Football Director Job

On the eve of the rivalry grudge match, part two, we likely have a major development in the works at Manchester United. If/when this comes to fruition, we will/would have some giant news to analyze ahead of the big match at Liverpool tomorrow.
According to the Daily Mail, citing The Sun, United are currently working towards bringing Luis Campos, the current Football Director at Lille, over to Old Trafford to work in the same capacity. The Portugese, who has been hailed as a transfer genius, and the man who discovered Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Anthony Martial among others, is reportedly at the top of the wish list.
Supposedly, he was wanted at MUFC when Jose Mourinho was still the manager, and the Special One wanted to bring him over to Tottenham Hotspur with him. Campos distanced himself from the speculation linking him with such a move to north London, and thus it remains to be seen whether not he would really leave Lille.
And on the other side of this potential transaction, it’s all about the man spearheading the search, United EVP Ed Woodward. Is he ready to delegate these responsibilities of his job?
It would certainly be in the best interests of all involved if he did. Woodward as strictly CEO while someone else handles the football side could be the x-factor that finally brings United back to their former glory. Just ask Louis van Gaal.
The Football Director search has persisted for over a year and a half already, with Edwin van der Sar and Rio Ferdinand amongst the names previously linked.
Perhaps Luis Campos is the right man, and the timing is now right for this to happen.
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield
Full team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester United
Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL
Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4, Draw 4.75, Manchester United win 7.5
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%, Draw 19%, United win 11%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0
