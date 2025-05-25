The season comes to an end, in a matter of hours, for Manchester United. And given how awful it went, the conclusion just cannot get here fast enough. According to reports, Jim Ratcliffe has theoretically put every player on the squad up for sale. Well, we’ll see how that plays out in reality. Have already looked at ten players who must leave Man United this summer, here are eight players that we think they should actually keep.

Amad Diallo

The brightest spot in a very dark season, it’s too bad he missed so much time due to injury.

Kobbie Mainoo

Struggled with injuries and slumped in form, his playing time decreased sharply this past season. However, in 2023-24 he was excellent, and there are hopes he can regain that level again, maybe.

Lisandro Martinez

Arguably the team’s best overall defender, when healthy, you saw the quality of defending drop immensely when he was out.

Leny Yoro

Outside of Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, there is really no reason to sell any of the acquisitions from last summer, or this past winter. At least not just yet.

In terms of who’s the most talented in the latest two windows of recruiting, Yoro seems to have shown the most promise. Obviously, injuries held him back, but he’s certainly shown glimpses.

Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi

Two promising youngsters that should be given plenty of opportunities to develop.

Diogo Dalot

A versatile player who is reportedly a good influence on the locker room, he also seems to fit Ruben Amorim’s system decently well. Not PFA Best XI or anything like that, but solid enough.

Rasmus Hojlund

Yes, his numbers are not good, but the last thing United need right now is another expensive flop in the final third to desperation sell. They have plenty of those already in Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford.

We don’t really know if Hojlund is truly that much of a bust yet. We need to see what he can/cannot do when he actually gets good service.

Most likely, he is not that good, and certainly he isn’t a £72m player. His stats at Atlalanta actually told you that! The club chose not to listen.

It’s not that Hojlund is really all that awful, it’s just that he’s not cut out to be United’s first-choice No.9.

