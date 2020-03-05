Manchester United Draw Norwich City in FA Cup Quarterfinals

Manchester United, as expected, rolled past good old chum Wayne Rooney and Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round today. Getting a brace from Odion Ighalo and a goal from Luke Shaw, they are now through to the tournament quarterfinals where they’ll take on Norwich City.
In looking at the four match-ups of the last eight, you’ll see that the four remaining big six are all split away from each other. In terms of what’s the most appetizing tie on paper, it would probably be Chelsea, who bounced Liverpool this week, traveling to Leicester City. It’s an all top four match-up.
Although it’s worth noting that the holders, Manchester City, must go to St. James Park to take on Newcastle and that’s never a pushover. Meanwhile the Blades of Sheffield United will host Arsenal it what should also be an exciting, tightly contested tie.
FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw in Full
Sheffield United vs Arsenal FC
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Norwich City vs Manchester United
Leicester City vs Chelsea FC
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind