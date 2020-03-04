Reportedly, Manchester United will lose out on a transfer target to Borussia Dortmund, in what would be the second time in 2020. Jude Bellingham, a Birmingham City midfielder/winger supposedly rated in the €35 million range (or at least that’s the amount the German paper of record says Dortmund will spend on him), has visited BVB’s facilities recently.
Both ESPN FC and local Dortmund outlet Ruhr Nachrichten claim that terms have already been agreed upon. United were after Bellingham in January, as were Bayern Munich and other top global clubs. United were also after RB Salzburg scoring sensation Erling Haaland, but dropped out after refusing to capitulate to the demands of Mino Raiola, the player’s agent. Haaland netted a hat trick in his BVB debut, and he’s been off and running ever since.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his club’s position not to sign Erling Haaland, despite the opportunity presenting itself, and the club’s lack of depth in the final third. Elsewhere in Borussia Dortmund news today, the club called off their summer preseason tour in Asia, due to coronavirus fears.
It’s somewhat likely that United could the same with their summer tour of the far east. Finally, United have a huge FA Cup clash against their old friend Wayne Rooney tomorrow. Below are the details for that.
Manchester United at Derby County FYIs
March 5, 2pm, Pride Park
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
United team news: go to this link
TV: BT Sport
Form Guide: Derby County – WLDDL Man United – DWWDW
Referee: Craig Pawson
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Derby County 0
