Man United Draw Club Brugge in Europa, Chelsea Get Bayern in UCL

UEFA announced the pairings for both the Champions League and the Europa League knock out rounds today, and we have the whole list for you below. There are a ton of great match-ups to look forward to in the UCL round of 16, starting with Manchester City taking on the kings of Europe Real Madrid.
The other Madrid team in the knockout round, Atletico, takes on the current holders Liverpool. Chelsea vs Bayern Munich is another circle the date level tie. In turning to the consolation bracket/junior varsity tournament, Manchester United drew Club Brugge while Arsenal have Olympiakos in the round of 32.
Full UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
Atalanta vs. Valencia
Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich
Lyon vs. Juventus
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig
Napoli vs. Barcelona
Full UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Draw
Wolves vs. Espanyol
Sporting Lisbon vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
Getafe vs. Ajax
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto
FC Copenhagen vs. Celtic
APOEL vs. FC Basel
Cluj vs. Sevilla
Olympiakos vs. Arsenal
AZ Alkmaar vs. LASK
Club Brugge vs. Manchester United
FC Ludogorets vs. Inter Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Benfica
Wolfsburg vs. Malmo
Roma vs. Gent
Rangers vs. Braga
