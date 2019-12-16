Man United Draw Club Brugge in Europa, Chelsea Get Bayern in UCL

December 16, 2019 By 1 Comment
UEFA announced the pairings for both the Champions League and the Europa League knock out rounds today, and we have the whole list for you below. There are a ton of great match-ups to look forward to in the UCL round of 16, starting with Manchester City taking on the kings of Europe Real Madrid.

The other Madrid team in the knockout round, Atletico, takes on the current holders Liverpool. Chelsea vs Bayern Munich is another circle the date level tie. In turning to the consolation bracket/junior varsity tournament, Manchester United drew Club Brugge while Arsenal have Olympiakos in the round of 32.

Full UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Lyon vs. Juventus

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Full UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Draw

Wolves vs. Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe vs. Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto

FC Copenhagen vs. Celtic

APOEL vs. FC Basel

Cluj vs. Sevilla

Olympiakos vs. Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar vs. LASK

Club Brugge vs. Manchester United

FC Ludogorets vs. Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Benfica

Wolfsburg vs. Malmo

Roma vs. Gent

Rangers vs. Braga

Comments

  1. a quinn says
    December 16, 2019 at 10:22 AM

    man utd should forget Pogba and go with the kids

